  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Győr-Moson-Sopron

Commercial real estate in Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hungary

48 properties total found
Commercialin Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
112 m²
€ 173,606
Commercialin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
52 m²
€ 120,188
Commercialin Szakony, Hungary
Commercial
Szakony, Hungary
15 m²
€ 4,593,871
Commercialin Rajka, Hungary
Commercial
Rajka, Hungary
611 m²
€ 2,350,000
Commercialin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
650 m²
€ 587,588
Commercialin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
250 m²
€ 707,777
Commercialin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
210 m²
€ 240,251
Commercialin Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
543 m²
€ 606,284
Commercialin Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
380 m²
€ 338,252
Commercialin Beled, Hungary
Commercial
Beled, Hungary
149 m²
€ 72,247
Commercialin Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
73 m²
€ 210,998
Commercialin Fertod, Hungary
Commercial
Fertod, Hungary
257 m²
€ 184,808
A currently operating car service located on an area of ​​2,630 m2 in the central location o…
Commercialin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
22 m²
€ 34,721
Commercialin Janossomorja, Hungary
Commercial
Janossomorja, Hungary
552 m²
€ 801,257
Commercialin Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
200 m²
€ 373,920
We offer an excellent business opportunity in downtown Sopron. The total 350 square meter pr…
Commercialin Markotaboedoege, Hungary
Commercial
Markotaboedoege, Hungary
250 m²
€ 227,023
Commercialin Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
26 m²
€ 29,112
Commercialin Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
32 m²
€ 40,063
Commercialin Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
180 m²
€ 200,047
Commercialin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 507,462
Commercialin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
220 m²
€ 146,897
Investmentin Szany, Hungary
Investment
Szany, Hungary
899 m²
€ 192,034
Commercial 1 bathroomin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 bath 21 370 m²
€ 3,605,654
Commercialin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
275 m²
€ 440,424
Commercialin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
400 m²
€ 512,804
Commercialin Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
Commercial
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
184 m²
€ 225,730
Commercialin Kony, Hungary
Commercial
Kony, Hungary
31 m²
€ 0
Commercialin Bony, Hungary
Commercial
Bony, Hungary
6 970 m²
€ 253,731
Commercialin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
750 m²
€ 440,691
Commercialin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
110 m²
€ 120,188

Properties features in Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hungary

