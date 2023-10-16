Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Gödöllő Regional Unit, Hungary

Kistarcsa
7
Goedoello
4
Veresegyhaz
3
17 properties total found
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 1 350 m²
€1,04M
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 475 m²
€732,898
Investment in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Investment
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Area 200 m²
€228,870
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 2 611 m²
For sale in Nagytárcsa, at the M0 motorway junction, easily accessible location, is an indus…
€3,77M
Commercial in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Commercial
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Area 375 m²
If you have a plan but don't have the space for it, there are now many opportunities for var…
€1,41M
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 272 m²
€383,164
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 827 m²
For sale: An industrial building with a large disc built in 2015, featuring a steel frame an…
€1,42M
Commercial in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Commercial
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Area 183 m²
€306,846
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 2 464 m²
€2,96M
Commercial in Goedoello, Hungary
Commercial
Goedoello, Hungary
Area 200 m²
For English decription please call
€193,390
Commercial in Goedoello, Hungary
Commercial
Goedoello, Hungary
Area 394 m²
€591,461
Commercial in Kerepes, Hungary
Commercial
Kerepes, Hungary
Area 100 m²
For English description please call
€116,034
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 137 m²
€332,631
Commercial 1 bathroom in Pecel, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Pecel, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 796 m²
€450,000
Commercial in Goedoello, Hungary
Commercial
Goedoello, Hungary
Area 206 m²
€226,298
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Kerepes, Hungary
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kerepes, Hungary
Area 120 m²
Bird's-foot trefoil salesman it 120 square metre shops in the city's busiest junction. The …
€86,147
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Goedoello, Hungary
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Goedoello, Hungary
Area 372 m²
On last LEHETŐSÉG EZ on A KÖRNYÉK 100%-os with constructible! In the centre of Gödöllő for …
€503,922
Realting.com
