Hungary
Gödöllő Regional Unit
Commercial real estate in Gödöllő Regional Unit, Hungary
Kistarcsa
7
Goedoello
4
Veresegyhaz
3
Clear all
17 properties total found
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
1 350 m²
€1,04M
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
475 m²
€732,898
Investment
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
200 m²
€228,870
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 611 m²
For sale in Nagytárcsa, at the M0 motorway junction, easily accessible location, is an indus…
€3,77M
Commercial
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
375 m²
If you have a plan but don't have the space for it, there are now many opportunities for var…
€1,41M
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
272 m²
€383,164
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
827 m²
For sale: An industrial building with a large disc built in 2015, featuring a steel frame an…
€1,42M
Commercial
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
183 m²
€306,846
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 464 m²
€2,96M
Commercial
Goedoello, Hungary
200 m²
For English decription please call
€193,390
Commercial
Goedoello, Hungary
394 m²
€591,461
Commercial
Kerepes, Hungary
100 m²
For English description please call
€116,034
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
137 m²
€332,631
Commercial 1 bathroom
Pecel, Hungary
1
796 m²
€450,000
Commercial
Goedoello, Hungary
206 m²
€226,298
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kerepes, Hungary
120 m²
Bird's-foot trefoil salesman it 120 square metre shops in the city's busiest junction. The …
€86,147
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Goedoello, Hungary
372 m²
On last LEHETŐSÉG EZ on A KÖRNYÉK 100%-os with constructible! In the centre of Gödöllő for …
€503,922
