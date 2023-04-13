Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Hajdú-Bihar
Debreceni jaras
Commercial real estate in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
47 properties total found
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
169 m²
€ 261,372
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
12 m²
€ 16,633
Investment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
850 m²
€ 580,826
Investment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 660 m²
€ 1,056,047
Investment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 044 m²
€ 611,626
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
280 m²
€ 264,012
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
280 m²
€ 598,272
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
200 m²
€ 1,161,652
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
65 m²
€ 179,528
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
115 m²
€ 131,742
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
934 m²
€ 1,736,056
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
400 m²
€ 393,378
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
300 m²
€ 1,335,428
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
100 m²
€ 287,773
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
620 m²
€ 798,586
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
400 m²
€ 798,586
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
320 m²
€ 347,211
Commercial 1 bathroom
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 bath
819 m²
€ 1,000,000
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
200 m²
€ 366,976
Commercial 1 bathroom
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 bath
221 m²
€ 237,000
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
110 m²
€ 173,339
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
383 m²
€ 828,997
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
182 m²
€ 315,161
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
370 m²
€ 446,180
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
78 m²
€ 96,065
In Debrecen absolute downtown, a zone emphasized infrastructurally, tall liftman with a tech…
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
124 m²
€ 167,132
In Debrecen, the Mesterfalva his busy part on 259 nm plots lying, 124 nm shops salesman!
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
170 m²
€ 144,374
Near Petőfi Square, in a clearly visible, busy place, 90 nm -, shop, also with 80 nm - basem…
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
204 m²
€ 167,268
In Debrecen, on the classic downtown's busy part lying, 204 nm shops on a favourable square …
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
70 m²
€ 89,351
A new office block is being built in Debrecen, on a ground floor with shops, on 2 floors tho…
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
57 m²
€ 78,833
A new office block is being built in Debrecen, on a ground floor with shops, on 2 floors tho…
