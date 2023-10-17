Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Hungary
  4. Central Transdanubia

Commercial real estate in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

Balatonfueredi jaras
17
Tatabanyai jaras
17
Tatabanya
16
Szekesfehervari jaras
15
Szekesfehervar
13
Esztergomi jaras
12
Ajka
9
Ajkai jaras
9
Show more
360 properties total found
Commercial in Tapolca, Hungary
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
Area 210 m²
€153,800
Commercial in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Commercial
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Area 610 m²
€308,228
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 98 m²
€51,414
Commercial in Varpalota, Hungary
Commercial
Varpalota, Hungary
Area 260 m²
€358,927
Commercial in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Commercial
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Area 471 m²
€422,764
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 942 m²
€512,496
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 85 m²
€166,388
Commercial in Koeveskal, Hungary
Commercial
Koeveskal, Hungary
Area 120 m²
€894,753
Commercial in Papa, Hungary
Commercial
Papa, Hungary
Area 18 m²
€14,653
Commercial in Koeveskal, Hungary
Commercial
Koeveskal, Hungary
Area 220 m²
€642,420
Commercial in Tapolca, Hungary
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
Area 15 m²
€15,357
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 50 m²
€64,268
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 820 m²
€668,384
Commercial in Revfueloep, Hungary
Commercial
Revfueloep, Hungary
Area 550 m²
€861,187
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 60 m²
€203,086
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 78 m²
€160,000
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 26 m²
€51,157
Commercial in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 17 m²
€16,710
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 3 m²
€20,510
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 400 m²
€719,541
Commercial in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 1 323 m²
€380,465
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 46 m²
€100,000
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 42 m²
€71,723
Commercial in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 23 m²
€43,445
Commercial in Balatonakarattya, Hungary
Commercial
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
Area 140 m²
€282,778
Commercial in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 144 m²
€277,636
Commercial in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 190 m²
€367,611
Commercial in Tapolca, Hungary
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
Area 70 m²
€141,132
Commercial in Varpalota, Hungary
Commercial
Varpalota, Hungary
Area 26 m²
€12,854
Commercial in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 500 m²
€231,107

Property types in Central Transdanubia

offices
investment properties
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir