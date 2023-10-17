UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Hungary
Central Transdanubia
Commercial real estate in Central Transdanubia, Hungary
Balatonfueredi jaras
17
Tatabanyai jaras
17
Tatabanya
16
Szekesfehervari jaras
15
Szekesfehervar
13
Esztergomi jaras
12
Ajka
9
Ajkai jaras
9
Komaromi jaras
9
Tatai jaras
9
Veszpremi jaras
9
Dunaujvarosi jaras
8
Esztergom
8
Tapolca
8
Papai jaras
7
Veszprem
7
Balatonfuered
6
Dunaujvaros
6
Kisberi jaras
6
Tata
6
Show more
Show less
Clear all
360 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
210 m²
€153,800
Recommend
Commercial
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
610 m²
€308,228
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
98 m²
€51,414
Recommend
Commercial
Varpalota, Hungary
260 m²
€358,927
Recommend
Commercial
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
471 m²
€422,764
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
942 m²
€512,496
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
85 m²
€166,388
Recommend
Commercial
Koeveskal, Hungary
120 m²
€894,753
Recommend
Commercial
Papa, Hungary
18 m²
€14,653
Recommend
Commercial
Koeveskal, Hungary
220 m²
€642,420
Recommend
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
15 m²
€15,357
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
50 m²
€64,268
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
820 m²
€668,384
Recommend
Commercial
Revfueloep, Hungary
550 m²
€861,187
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
60 m²
€203,086
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
78 m²
€160,000
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
26 m²
€51,157
Recommend
Commercial
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
17 m²
€16,710
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
3 m²
€20,510
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
400 m²
€719,541
Recommend
Commercial
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
1 323 m²
€380,465
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
46 m²
€100,000
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
42 m²
€71,723
Recommend
Commercial
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
23 m²
€43,445
Recommend
Commercial
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
140 m²
€282,778
Recommend
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
144 m²
€277,636
Recommend
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
190 m²
€367,611
Recommend
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
70 m²
€141,132
Recommend
Commercial
Varpalota, Hungary
26 m²
€12,854
Recommend
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
500 m²
€231,107
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
12
Property types in Central Transdanubia
offices
investment properties
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL