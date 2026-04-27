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Established business 520 m² in Hefei, China
Established business 520 m²
Hefei, China
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 12
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a mini hotel, in the city of Bar, in the Green Belt. The distance to the sea is onl…
$1,29M
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