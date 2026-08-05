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Apartments with garage for sale in Vina del Mar, Chile

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1 BHK
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Vina del Mar, Chile
1 bedroom apartment
Vina del Mar, Chile
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/8
Compact apartment on the Pacific coast with an area of 40.15 square meters. on the 7th floor…
$204,030
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Properties features in Vina del Mar, Chile

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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