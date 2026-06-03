Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Chile
  3. Vina del Mar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Vina del Mar, Chile

;
1 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Vina del Mar, Chile
1 bedroom apartment
Vina del Mar, Chile
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 27
Apartments in the center of Viña del Mar 1 + 1 with an area of 40.8 square meters. with an i…
$119,300
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vina del Mar, Chile

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go