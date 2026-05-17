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Pool Apartments for sale in Valparaiso Region, Chile

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Vina del Mar
10
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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Vina del Mar, Chile
1 bedroom apartment
Vina del Mar, Chile
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
The residential complex consists of 2 buildings built withUsing modern technologies, ready-m…
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1 bedroom apartment in Vina del Mar, Chile
1 bedroom apartment
Vina del Mar, Chile
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 27
Apartments in the center of Viña del Mar 1 + 1 with an area of 40.8 square meters. with an i…
$119,300
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Property types in Valparaiso Region

1 BHK

Properties features in Valparaiso Region, Chile

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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