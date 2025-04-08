Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Chile
  3. Valparaiso Region
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Valparaiso Region, Chile

apartments
5
5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Valparaiso Region, Chile
3 bedroom apartment
Valparaiso Region, Chile
Bedrooms 3
Area 197 m²
Elite project with delivery by the end of 2025. Half of the house is already built. Ideal lo…
$603,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Valparaiso Region, Chile
1 bedroom apartment
Valparaiso Region, Chile
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
PROJECT CONCON PLAZA Project with delivery in the second half of 2024. The most promising ar…
$140,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Valparaiso Region, Chile
1 bedroom apartment
Valparaiso Region, Chile
Bedrooms 1
Area 160 m²
Apartment  with 5 rooms, panoramic view of the park. Complex infrastructure:  heated swimm…
$510,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Valparaiso Region, Chile
2 bedroom apartment
Valparaiso Region, Chile
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
PROJECT GRANADILLA Project with delivery by the end of 2026. Unique location: Viña Del Mar, …
$186,500
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Valparaiso Region, Chile
2 bedroom apartment
Valparaiso Region, Chile
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Two-room apartment with stunning ocean views. Ideal location of the complex: Viña Del Mar. P…
$200,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Valparaiso Region, Chile

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes