Residential properties for sale in Concon, Chile

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Concon, Chile
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Concon, Chile
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
The Townhouses Montemar project represents a promising real estate investment opportunity. L…
$482,135
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Concon, Chile
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Concon, Chile
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
The Mar del Este Penthouse offers you the luxury of every space embodied in high-quality det…
$204,500
Villa 3 bedrooms in Concon, Chile
Villa 3 bedrooms
Concon, Chile
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/2
This project is designed for families who want to enjoy peace and comfort in a quiet and pro…
$476,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Concon, Chile
3 bedroom townthouse
Concon, Chile
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 3
The exclusive Alto Montemar Condominium with controlled access and perimeter cameras is loca…
$531,000
