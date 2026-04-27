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Residential properties for sale in Yaoundé, Cameroon

1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Yaoundé, Cameroon
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Yaoundé, Cameroon
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
BÂTIMENT À VENDRE – BASTOS YAOUNDÉ                BUILDING FOR SALE – BASTOS YAOUNDÉ Con…
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Properties features in Yaoundé, Cameroon

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