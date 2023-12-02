Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cameroon
  3. Residential
  4. Centre

Residential properties for sale in Centre, Cameroon

1 property total found
Apartment in Yaounde IV, Cameroon
Apartment
Yaounde IV, Cameroon
€99,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Centre, Cameroon

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir