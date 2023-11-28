Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  3. Residential
  4. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Apartment To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
Apartment in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Apartment
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Floor 1/5
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Apartment
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Floor 1/5
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Apartment
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Floor 1/5
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Apartment
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Floor 1/5
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Apartment
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Floor 1/5
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Apartment
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Floor 1/5
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Apartment
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Floor 1/5
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Apartment
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Floor 1/5
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Apartment
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Floor 1/5
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Apartment
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Floor 1/5
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Apartment
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Floor 1/5
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
3 room apartment
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
2 room apartment
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
2 room apartment
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
2 room apartment
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
2 room apartment
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
3 room apartment
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/5
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
3 room apartment
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/5
€140,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Bosnia and Herzegovina

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir