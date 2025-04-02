Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Pri edor centar Prijedor centar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

BUSINESS FOR SALE, WASTE MANAGEMENT COMPANY in Pri edor centar Prijedor centar, Bosnia and Herzegovina
BUSINESS FOR SALE, WASTE MANAGEMENT COMPANY
Pri edor centar Prijedor centar, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Area 21 000 m²
For sale: environmentally responsible waste management company (plastic, paper and cardboard…
$3,40M
