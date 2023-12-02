Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Brussels-Capital, Belgium

8 properties total found
3 room apartment in Brussels, Belgium
3 room apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 4
Belgium.Brussels Apartment near Zhurdan Square Location: the city center between Leopold Par…
€390,000
per month
3 room apartment in Brussels, Belgium
3 room apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Belgium.Brussels Apartment in Ixel Apartment after excellent repairs, with beautiful views f…
€445,000
per month
4 room apartment in Brussels, Belgium
4 room apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Belgium.Brussels Apartment near St.Catherine The apartment has a very good location: in the …
€415,000
per month
4 room apartment with basement in Brussels, Belgium
4 room apartment with basement
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
Floor 1
Belgium.Brussels Large apartment in the Ukkel area Location: the first high floor of a 6-sto…
€470,000
per month
4 room apartment with basement in Brussels, Belgium
4 room apartment with basement
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Belgium.Brussels Apartment in a kindergarten in the city center The apartment has a unique l…
€449,500
per month
Apartment with yard, with basement in Brussels, Belgium
Apartment with yard, with basement
Brussels, Belgium
Area 137 m²
Floor 3
Belgium.Brussels Apartment for Avenue Louise Location: the most beautiful part of the street…
€505,000
per month
3 room apartment with terrace in Brussels, Belgium
3 room apartment with terrace
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Belgium.Brussels Apartment opposite Jardin Du Roy Ixel District, apartment with a large terr…
€490,000
per month
3 room apartment in Brussels, Belgium
3 room apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 4
Belgium.Brussels Apartment near Gran Place Apartment is located in the historic city center,…
€600,000
per month
Properties features in Brussels-Capital, Belgium

