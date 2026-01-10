Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zdanovicy
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Zdanovicy, Belarus

1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Zdanovicy, Belarus
5 bedroom house
Zdanovicy, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For renting a house under MinskTo rent a spacious apartment with a total area of 230m2, loca…
$1,000
per month
