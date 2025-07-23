Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Hrodna Region, Belarus

1 property total found
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 8/9
For rent a 3-room apartment under a long-term lease agreement at the address Grodno, Builder…
$250
per month
