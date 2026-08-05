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Monthly rent of houses in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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4 room house in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room house
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Rented to a cottage in the Brest direction, just 24 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Buda, 15…
$1,200
per month
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