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Terraced Villas in Baku, Azerbaijan

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Baku, Azerbaijan
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baku, Azerbaijan
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
In the prestigious and elite area of Badamdar settlement, in the 1st Massive, a villa is off…
$1,20M
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