Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Baku City
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Baku City, Azerbaijan

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Baku City, Azerbaijan
Villa 5 bedrooms
Baku City, Azerbaijan
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 75 000 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 🌿 Luxury country villa for sale, surrounded by nature!Total area of the plot: 75 acres (75…
$3,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Baku City, Azerbaijan

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go