Immigration program to Australia

Australia
Process duration: from 10 months
Costs: from
$4,538
Permanent residence
Australia offers a well-structured immigration system with various pathways for skilled workers, students, families, and investors. Key programs include the Skilled Migration Program (Subclass 189, 190, 491), Student visas (Subclass 500), Family and Partner visas, and Business Innovation and Investment visas. The system uses a points-based assessment for skilled migration, considering age, education, English skills, and work experience. Many visas lead to permanent residency and eventually Australian citizenship.

Process duration
from 10 months
from 10 months
Costs
Costs
from
$4,538
