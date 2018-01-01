  1. Realting.com
Витебский филиала РУП "ИНО"

Свидинского, 4
Витебский филиала РУП "ИНО"
Company Type
Real estate agency
Русский
Our agents in Belarus
Elena
Elena
1 properties
We provide services in all segments of the real estate market. Our company employs only experienced professionals. The main principles of our work are responsibility, honesty, and legal perfection. The main area of our activity is real estate in Belarus. Each client of our company can get an extensive range of real estate services and professional legal advice. We value and appreciate our clients. We are driven by the desire to understand and assist our customers. We focus on long-term mutually beneficial relations with our partners. We commit to our obligations and act based on universal values. Our partners are an important part of our success. We are open to partnership and cooperation both within individual projects and in the long-term outlook.

Expert is a professional real estate agency that provides real estate services in sale transactions, purchasing and exchanging of housing in Minsk and the nearest suburbs. If you want to sell, buy or exchange your apartment, cottage or house — call us!

The staff of the Expert Real Estate Agency has many years of professional experience in managing the most complex real estate transactions. We guarantee the legality of each transaction conducted with our help and insure our liability under a contract for the provision of real estate services in the amount of 245,000 denominated rubles.

Our real estate agency builds its relationships with clients on the principles of mutual respect and trust.

Floors real estate agency in Minsk For real estate transactions, please, contact Floors. We provide comprehensive realtor, brokerage, and legal support. We guarantee financial security. Call us and we will offer you several suitable objects and convenient showtime. We provide the following services. We are not only a real estate agency, but we also register various types of transactions: purchase, sale, lease, exchange of residential or non-residential premises. We will properly design an advertisement, upload it on our website, distribute to popular platforms, and prepare documents for the transaction. We will find suitable options for buyers and tenants, show them the objects, and seal the deal. Our agency can arrange an exchange, an interregional transaction, and a complex chain of transactions. The website of Floors real estate agency in Minsk offers a wide choice of objects presented in the catalogue. Use convenient filters, compare and save ads to find a suitable option quickly. Our property database provides a detailed description of real estate: layout, photos, detailed description and owner's comments. No need to message a seller to find out answers to popular questions. Why you should contact us. We provide guarantees. Floors is a reliable real estate agency in Minsk. The company has been working and following a safe for customers business paradigm since 2000. We issue a guarantee certificate to our customers. In case there is a problem, we will compensate for an entire transaction amount from our funds. We find a new rental apartment free of charge if there are disagreements with the owner of a previous one. We sell new-builts at developer price. We help you choose an apartment, take you to see it, issue a transaction contract. We do all mortgage paperwork for free. We do all this at developer prices, without extra cost. We reduce the objects' price. We use available to you government subsidies, for example, maternity capital, housing allowances. We issue a cost-efficient mortgage. It is more profitable to apply for a mortgage loan through us than directly in a bank due to a partner rate reduction. Use the calculator to see the savings amount. For those, who purchase real estate through our company, we issue an application for free. We increase the chance of mortgage approval by 25%. Most of Minsk banks are our partners. We know what is important for each bank, and we help you fill out the application correctly. Contact us in a preferred way. For example, call or leave your phone number, and we will call you back within 5 minutes to help you.
The PRESTIGE group of companies is progressive, modern and unique. We hold a leading position in the real estate market. We provide a full range of real estate services. Our representative offices are located in the Republic of Belarus, as well as in the Russian Federation and Ukraine. We are for development, therefore, we are never at a stop and implement all available innovations in our business processes. We run a wide range of activities developing IT company that is engaged in high-tech developments. Also, the PRESTIGE group of companies has a team of highly qualified lawyers with a stupendous expertise in the real estate market. The PRESTIGE group of companies also includes a recruitment agency that provides first-class employees and professionals in their field, both in the country and around the world. Our partners are the largest banks of the Republic of Belarus and abroad. The PRESTIGE group of companies actively cooperates with recognized construction companies. We cooperate with the most popular Internet portals. The team employs creative photographers who take unique photo shoots and make 3D shooting of real estate. The team of the PRESTIGE group of companies is experienced, goal-oriented professionals who are focused on results and ready for productive activity.

