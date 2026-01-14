  1. Realting.com
UP Kvadratnyj metr

Belarus, Minsk
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
1999
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Русский
Website
m2.by
Working time
About the agency

The agency "Square meter" began its activities in 1999. During this period, the company increased the pace of its development every year. In 2006, the agency took the 1st place according to the results of the Belarusian Association “Real Estate” in the nomination “Reliable Partner” and the 2nd place in the nomination “Reliability and professionalism”. Today the company has a representative office in the city of Borisov. The agency provides a wide range of services for the purchase, sale, both commercial and residential real estate. Among the employees of the agency, both certified realtors and experienced lawyers who will help solve their clients a variety of real estate issues.

Services
  • purchase of apartments, rooms, houses, cottages and cottages,
  • sale
  • exchange
  • land management,
  • commercial real estate.
