Trustmont Capital

Services

Our approach:

- Objectivity with regard to investor objectives

- Selection for specific objectives and budget

Financial analytics of the project

- In-depth analysis of the market and income models by professional analysts

Legal security of the transaction

- Full legal audit

Post-investment support (lease, management)

- Lease management and income control

✓ Exit/resale plan

- Prepared before the investment

Price for the investor

- The same as directly (pays the developer)

✓ Investor profitability

- Calculated according to real scenarios