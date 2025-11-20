Test Agency

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Since 2012 we have been successfully mediating properties with comprehensive support in terms of renovation and development and convince with first-class customer service and passion for our work. Breaking new ground, setting new accents in order to exceed the expectations of our customers w…
ROTH & SCHILD Is an international real estate agency and investment and construction company with a 30-year history. Our company deals with the whole spectrum of real estate transactions: buying and selling residential real estate (apartments, apartments, rooms, houses), renting residential …
We are your reliable partner to offer you a custom-made approach in selection of profitable investment opportunities throughout Austria. What defines us as a company is our individualized and analytically well-versed solutions. We will form a picture of your residential or investment wishes …
Since 2006, Boerner Ihr Hausmakler GmbH has been following up on the requests of numerous clients while taking care of their needs in the real estate sector.
Thinking outside the box and being able to offer our clients the best real estate internationally is our main challenge. Our focus …
The Austrian company Crown Consulting is one of the few Russian-speaking companies in Austria, which provides you in cooperation with a full range of services for selection of residential and commercial real property, crediting of private real property and investment projects; advise on inve…