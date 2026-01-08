  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Sirel Estate 88 CO LTD

Sirel Estate 88 CO LTD

Thailand,
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
1 month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
www.facebook.com/share/17b2sJ5Gdx/
Working time
Closed now
We are on social networks
About the agency

Sirel Estate 88 Co., LTD is your comprehensive partner in Pattaya.
We do not work like ordinary brokers: we accompany you when buying real estate and create an infrastructure for a comfortable life, moving and investing.

We offer personalized solutions for your goals and budget. With us tactfully, honestly, without pressure, transparently and professionally 24/7. We hear your request and act clearly.

Moving and living: visas, banks, transfers, household issues, districts and schools.
Investments: liquid objects, analytics, reliable projects, negotiations, lease management.
Flipping: designers, builders, complete quality control.

We are chosen for professionalism, ethics, speed and infrastructure that covers all your tasks.

Sirel Estate 88 is your trusted partner in Pattaya.

Services

Sirel Estate 88 Co., LTD - Your comprehensive real estate partner in Pattaya

We accompany clients at all stages: from the selection of an apartment or villa to full support of the move, paperwork and property management. We work honestly, tactfully and professionally 24/7.

Agency services

Selection and purchase of real estate

• Apartments, villas, houses, townhouses
• New buildings and secondary market
• Online Views and Remote Transactions
• Negotiations with developers and owners
• Check of documents, escort before registration

Investment decisions

• Selection of liquid objects
• Pattaya Market Analytics
• Calculation of yield
• Rental strategies
• Property Management for Investors

Relocation and adaptation in Thailand

• Visa support
• Assistance with banks and payments
• Translation and Communication with Thai Services
• Selection of districts, schools, infrastructure
• Solving household issues “turnkey”

Flipping and repair

• Search for resale properties
• Design project
• Control of builders, terms and quality
• Complete preparation of the object for sale or lease

Facility management

• Settlement of tenants
• Control of payments
• Maintenance of facility status
• Photo and video reporting, 24/7 service

Buying for a Thai company

• Consultations on the structure of the transaction
• Preparation of necessary documents
• Accompanyment at registration

Our agents abroad
Elena Bartdinskaia
Elena Bartdinskaia
72 properties
Agencies nearby
Phuket Mix
Thailand, Phuket City Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2011
Residential property 54
PhuketMix is not new to the real estate market in Thailand. For more than six years, we have been selecting the most lucrative offers for our clients that fully meet their expectations and wishes. Over the years, several dozen families with our help have acquired their dream home in Phuket. …
Leave a request
Phuket9
Thailand, Phuket City Municipality
Residential property 13
Real estate investment is one of the most reliable ways to save capital. A well-chosen object brings passive income of 6% per year. Phuket real estate rises in price due to increased tourist flow, construction restrictions and land limits. Phuket9 has been professionally engaged in investing…
Leave a request
Phuket Buy House
Thailand, Phuket City Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2010
Residential property 1143 Сommercial properties 23 Lands 57
PhuketBuyHouse has been successfully operating in Phuket Real Estate market since 2008. During this time, we have helped a great number of foreigners to buy thousands of dream homes. Choosing us, you choose quality and reliability. We work openly and transparently. Phuketbuyhouse.com is t…
Leave a request
Premium Premium
Tumanov Group
Thailand, Thep Krasatti
New buildings 359 Residential property 4681
The mission of Tumanov Group is to unite and create a community of investors and individuals who have chosen Phuket for a happy life and for growing their capital. We exclusively work with real estate on the island of Phuket, Thailand, without spreading our focus across multiple direction…
Leave a request
Easy Invest Estate
Thailand, Phuket City Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2018
Residential property 21
The most important task for EasyInvestEstate is to find what matters the most to you in terms of long-term profit, and to make it a reality. We effectively select real estate of various price segments and classes, while guaranteeing the buyer a reasonable price and a safe transaction. Let us…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go