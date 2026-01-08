Sirel Estate 88 Co., LTD is your comprehensive partner in Pattaya.
Sirel Estate 88 Co., LTD - Your comprehensive real estate partner in Pattaya
We accompany clients at all stages: from the selection of an apartment or villa to full support of the move, paperwork and property management. We work honestly, tactfully and professionally 24/7.
Agency services
Selection and purchase of real estate
• Apartments, villas, houses, townhouses
• New buildings and secondary market
• Online Views and Remote Transactions
• Negotiations with developers and owners
• Check of documents, escort before registration
Investment decisions
• Selection of liquid objects
• Pattaya Market Analytics
• Calculation of yield
• Rental strategies
• Property Management for Investors
Relocation and adaptation in Thailand
• Visa support
• Assistance with banks and payments
• Translation and Communication with Thai Services
• Selection of districts, schools, infrastructure
• Solving household issues “turnkey”
Flipping and repair
• Search for resale properties
• Design project
• Control of builders, terms and quality
• Complete preparation of the object for sale or lease
Facility management
• Settlement of tenants
• Control of payments
• Maintenance of facility status
• Photo and video reporting, 24/7 service
Buying for a Thai company
• Consultations on the structure of the transaction
• Preparation of necessary documents
• Accompanyment at registration