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Sankin`s Agency

141986, Московская область, г. Дубна, ул. Бруно Понтекорво, д. 9, кВ. 175.
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2015
On the platform
On the platform
1 month
Languages
Languages
Русский
Working time
Open now
About the agency

We don’t wait for calls, we create demand.
While others copy descriptions, we package your property as a premium product or a profitable investment project.

We have direct access to closed investor databases and deep expertise in the legal and technical nuances that land transactions of any complexity. The market requires professional solutions and we are ready to provide them.

Fair, transparent process with legal protection at every turn!

Services

🏢 Apartments.

  • Fast sale: Realization of housing as soon as possible.

  • Solving complex problems: dealing with encumbrances, guardianship authorities and alternative chains of transactions.

  • Reliability: full transparency, regular reporting and quality service.

🏡 Country real estate

  • Premium marketing: the use of professional aerial photography and interior photo shoots.

  • Point search of buyers: the launch of targeted advertising on the target audience of cottages, townhouses and estates.

🗺️ Land plots

  • Spectacular packaging: drawing borders, aerial photography and creating detailed presentations to highlight the object on the market.

  • Benefits: Selling at a higher price thanks to maximum advertising coverage.

💼 Commercial real estate

  • Sale at maximum price: sale of offices, retail and warehouse space at market value and above.

  • Competent positioning: focus on the investment attractiveness of the asset for the buyer.

🏭 Production real estate

  • Direct access to customers: targeted marketing and investor search among production companies and developers.

  • Professional approach: development of an official investment passport of the object.

My partners
1 agent
Our agents in Russia
Irina Prohorcuk
Irina Prohorcuk
1 property
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