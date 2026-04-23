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SAMO GROUP

Georgia,
;
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
8 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Working time
Open now
Our agents abroad
mari bregadze
mari bregadze
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MBG Group
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The MBG Group company was founded in 2015. It has come a long and difficult way to take its rightful place in a competitive environment and become one of the most successful examples in its field. The company is constantly renewing itself, closely following the real estate market, and follow…
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Basidon
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Company's year of foundation 2006
Residential property 4
More than 15 years of experience, consultations and a full package of real estate services.
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Tbilhouse
Georgia, Tbilisi
Company's year of foundation 2015
Residential property 4
Our company Tbilhouse has been on the market since 2015, and since 1998 it has been operating under a different name. Our profile Buy-Sell-Rent. any real estate.
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