About the agency

Riba Exclusive Real Estate: The Global Gateway to Mediterranean Property Investment

Established in 2015 in Lara, Antalya, under the visionary leadership of Ali Rıza Günal, Riba Exclusive Real Estate has set a new benchmark for corporate excellence and high-standard property solutions in the Mediterranean region. Since its inception, the company has transcended traditional real estate brokerage by focusing on creating exclusive living spaces and delivering strategic investment opportunities.

With an extensive service network stretching across the Mediterranean coast and a dedicated team of over 50 expert consultants, Riba Exclusive stands as one of the most prominent corporate structures in the industry. The firm’s portfolio spans a sophisticated range of assets, including luxury residential estates, commercial investments, and international portfolio management.

The operational philosophy of Riba Exclusive Real Estate is built upon three core pillars: absolute integrity, full transparency, and uncompromising professionalism. For its global clientele, the company acts not merely as an agency, but as a strategic partner that provides data-driven insights to ensure informed and profitable decision-making.

Combining over a decade of local market expertise with a modern, dynamic approach, Riba Exclusive remains the professional face of Antalya in the international real estate arena, bridging the gap between world-class investors and the region's most prestigious properties.