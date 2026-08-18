RED EXPERTS CO LTD

About the agency

RED Experts is a real estate agency in Phuket specializing in the selection of residential and investment real estate in Thailand.

We accompany the client at all stages of the purchase: from the definition of goals and investment strategy to the selection of the object, negotiations with the developer, legal verification, transaction processing and after-sales support.

Our work is based on an analytical approach, deep knowledge of the local market and a focus on quality customer experience when buying real estate abroad.