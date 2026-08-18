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RED EXPERTS CO LTD

Thailand,
;
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2023
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
red-expert-launchpad.lovable.app/
Working time
Closed now
About the agency

RED Experts is a real estate agency in Phuket specializing in the selection of residential and investment real estate in Thailand.

We accompany the client at all stages of the purchase: from the definition of goals and investment strategy to the selection of the object, negotiations with the developer, legal verification, transaction processing and after-sales support.

Our work is based on an analytical approach, deep knowledge of the local market and a focus on quality customer experience when buying real estate abroad.

Services
  • Selection of investment property in Phuket
  • Selection of real estate for own living
  • Market and Investment Strategy Consultations
  • Analysis of areas, projects and developers
  • Negotiations with developers and agreement of terms of purchase
  • Legal inspection of the object and documents
  • Full support of the transaction
  • Organization of remote purchase
  • Post-sales support
  • Control of construction and transfer of the facility
  • Assistance with operation and management company
Our agents abroad
Konstantin Belskij
Konstantin Belskij
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