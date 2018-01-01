Pasargad Home
Pasargad Home — is one of the actively developing real estate companies that operates in Turkey and Alanya. The history of this company began in 2016. When the managing director of this company began his work at a real estate agency located in the Mahmutlar Alanya area to gain more experience in the Turkish real estate sector.
Six months later, he decided to continue working in a construction company in the Kargicak area in order to gain experience. This time he worked in this construction company for 6 months. After that, with the assistance of a friend, he opened his real estate office in the Mahmutlar Alanya area. After a year of operation of the office in the affiliate tandem, the CEO decided to continue his journey on his own and register the Pasargad Home trademark in 2019, thereby becoming completely independent.