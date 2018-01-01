  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Pasargad Home

Pasargad Home

Turkey, Alanya Şekerhane
Share using:
QR
Pasargad Home
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2019
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Website
Website
www.pasargadhomes.com
Company description

Pasargad Home — is one of the actively developing real estate companies that operates in Turkey and Alanya. The history of this company began in 2016. When the managing director of this company began his work at a real estate agency located in the Mahmutlar Alanya area to gain more experience in the Turkish real estate sector. 
Six months later, he decided to continue working in a construction company in the Kargicak area in order to gain experience. This time he worked in this construction company for 6 months. After that, with the assistance of a friend, he opened his real estate office in the Mahmutlar Alanya area. After a year of operation of the office in the affiliate tandem, the CEO decided to continue his journey on his own and register the Pasargad Home trademark in 2019, thereby becoming completely independent.

Our agents in Turkey
olgapasargad@gmail.com
olgapasargad@gmail.com
7 properties
Agencies nearby
ALL IN ONE Invest
15 properties

We operate a retention- and referral-based business, which means that most of the clients are repeat buyers and sellers or people referred by friends and family members.

We also have valuable recommendations for real estate attorneys, stagers, contractors and other vendors who can help you get your home ready to sell.

Our mission is to provide consumers with the best services of real estate companies, thereby ensuring that real estate is sold or rented in an exemplary manner. We strive to provide professional services to our clients and customers to ensure that transactions are completed to the satisfaction of all parties.

BRILLIANT Real Estate

High demand for rental real estate in coastal regions, allows you to have a stable year-round income from rent. Moreover, you can buy an apartment, and entrust all the worries related to the maintenance of real estate and the search for tenants to our company.A company specializing in the sale of real estate in the Mediterranean region, consulting in the field of immigration and real estate investment.

We help our clients find their dream home. To provide their families with a high-quality standard of living. Pay fair taxes. Earn money in a transparent and safe environment.

Redtowerproperty
1 property
Viya Law & Consulting
150 properties

About the company Viya Legal is an international law firm whose main activity is in the fields of citizenship, investment, immigration, private capital and real estate.  Our company has 26 years of experience and also provides premium services. At all stages of the process of obtaining citizenship or buying real estate, our company provides legal support.  We have closed more than 600 works on citizenship and successfully completed 1800 works on real estate, which includes hotels, villas, business centers, land, apartments and houses. In just 3 months we will help you get Turkish Citizenship. Viya Legal has been actively providing high-quality services to Turkish and international clients in the field of commercial litigation, real estate and construction law under the brand of Viya Law Firm since 1996.  Our legal identification facilitates an easy and hassle-free process of organizing documents and legal details of your application. Our lawyers specialize in Northern Global Citizenship, Residence Permit and Turkish Citizenship Program - they will best help you at every stage of your application.  Viya Legal is a leading firm in the Turkish Investment Citizenship program with a team of professionals consisting of experienced lawyers, international sales experts, high-quality service providers and our countless solution development partners.

Toprak Construction
2 properties

Buy Properties in Turkey is a renowned Real Estate company that brings to you the best opportunities in the investment sector. We not only aim at our customer’s satisfaction, but we also ensure that we are there for them whenever there arises a need, even after our deal has been closed. With an experience of over 8 years in this field, we offer you the best quality properties including custom built villas in Turkey made only for your comfort and designed to give you the best ever experience of residing in Turkey. 

We make our best possible efforts to ensure that you find your perfect dwelling place sin Turkey. Buy properties in Turkey is an organization that is specialized in selling properties all over Turkey. We are known for our quality services, and we are dedicated to work like that in the future as well. Buy Properties in Turkey has a great team of expert professionals who are committed to giving you the best homes in Turkey.

Realting.com
Go