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Palmera Elite Real Estate Brokerage

United Arab Emirates, Dubai
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2024
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Українська, Türkçe, עִברִית
Website
Website
www.palmera.realestate
Working time
Open now
We are on social networks
About the agency

Palmera Elite Real Estate Brokerage is a Dubai-based agency specialising in off-plan property. We work with leading developers in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Cyprus and Georgia, helping international buyers select, compare and purchase new-build homes and investment units. The company holds Dubai trade licence 1306924 and is registered with RERA under ORN 40780. Our consultants speak English, Russian, Hebrew, Ukrainian, French and Turkish, and accompany clients from the first shortlist to key handover.

Services
  • Off-plan and new-build sales in Dubai and across the UAE
  • Residential and investment property in Muscat and Oman
  • Property in Cyprus and Georgia (Batumi, Tbilisi)
  • Direct developer booking — no agency commission for the buyer
  • Comparison of payment plans and post-handover plans
  • Rental-yield and ROI analysis for investors
  • Guidance on residency eligibility through property investment
  • Contracts, DLD registration and Oqood paperwork
  • Handover inspection, property management and resale support
Our agents in United Arab Emirates
Demitri Askinadze
Demitri Askinadze
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Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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