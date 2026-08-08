Palmera Elite Real Estate Brokerage is a Dubai-based agency specialising in off-plan property. We work with leading developers in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Cyprus and Georgia, helping international buyers select, compare and purchase new-build homes and investment units. The company holds Dubai trade licence 1306924 and is registered with RERA under ORN 40780. Our consultants speak English, Russian, Hebrew, Ukrainian, French and Turkish, and accompany clients from the first shortlist to key handover.