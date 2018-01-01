  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. OOO Personalnyy rielter Nedvizhimost

OOO Personalnyy rielter Nedvizhimost

Belarus, ул.Левая Дубровенка,д.32,офис 36, 212030 г. Могилев
Share using:
QR
OOO Personalnyy rielter Nedvizhimost
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2020
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Română, Lietuvių, Български, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Portugues, Українська, Hungarian, Türkçe, 简体中文, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Company description

We are experienced, we have been working for 19 years. Low prices with a personal approach to each client. We do not have a standardized approach to our clients: we will listen to you, study your problem and be sure to help and always advocate for you, even if you call 30 times and ask the same question on every single call.

Agencies nearby
ZAO ALTERNATIVA Brest
1 032 properties
Planning to move? We are ready to help you! Nowadays, it is very difficult to find really good property that will meet all the stated requirements. Often, due to a lack of real estate experience, one can miss out on worthwhile housing options and be content with the optimal options. We organize moves from any part of Belarus to Brest and neighbouring countries. We will provide all appropriate support with the purchase of apartments, houses, villas, and commercial real estate. In our company, customers will see comfortable apartments at affordable prices, cosy homes in the city and countryside, as well as modern office space. Working with our agency, you will not have to worry about property choice. Our experienced professionals will quickly select the best option. Just contact the "ALTERNATIVE Brest" real estate agency, and soon your dreams will come true. Find more information on our website www.a-brest.by. We serve your comfort!
Alfa-Rielt
27 properties

We provide services in all segments of the real estate market. Our company employs only experienced professionals. The main principles of our work are responsibility, honesty, and legal perfection. The main area of our activity is real estate in Belarus. Each client of our company can get an extensive range of real estate services and professional legal advice. We value and appreciate our clients. We are driven by the desire to understand and assist our customers. We focus on long-term mutually beneficial relations with our partners. We commit to our obligations and act based on universal values. Our partners are an important part of our success. We are open to partnership and cooperation both within individual projects and in the long-term outlook.

Obschestvo s ogranichennoy otvetstvennostyu Centr rielterskih uslug Kvartiry Stolicy
119 properties
“Center of Real Estate Services “Capital Apartments ”LLC has a team of highly qualified specialists whose competence, many years expertise and professionalism enables to solve matters of any complexity level. Our specialists provide services in the real estate business for 8 years, 60 percent of them have passed a certification obtaining a Certificate of a Realtor. We insure our liability to the client under a contract for the provision of real estate services in the amount of 255,000 rubles that guarantees high quality services and the legality of the transaction.
OOO Liga prava - Nedvizhimost
52 properties
13 years in the real estate market of the Republic of Belarus.
VSP Nedvizhimost
425 properties

The real estate agency “WSP” is your peace of mind guardian. There are many agencies providing apartment transaction services in Minsk. But we are the only ones who offer you to sell, buy or exchange first, and only after to pay for the service. Each object in the catalogue – an apartment, house or another real estate – has its price, description, map and characteristics. We do not charge any fees for advertising during the working process. We have no fines, no hidden fees. Professional realtors with solid experience check and process each chosen object.

Realting.com
Go