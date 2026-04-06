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ООО Наш дом

Georgia, Batumi
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2021
On the platform
On the platform
2 years 7 months
Languages
Languages
Русский
Website
Website
instagram.com/agent_batumi_tanya
Working time
Closed now
About the agency

sale of real estate in Georgia, legal support

Services

sale

legal support

flatting

escort

flat-sale

selection of commercial property

land selection

land transfer

Our agents in Georgia
Tatiana Khachaturova
Tatiana Khachaturova
9 properties
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