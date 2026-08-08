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OD Brokers Sp. z o. o.

Plac Inwalidów 10, 01-552 Warsaw
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Polski
Our agents in Poland
Olga Dul
Olga Dul
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Company's year of foundation 2014
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Our real estate agency specializes in the sale of houses and apartments in Warsaw and its surroundings. We provide comprehensive services to our clients, always offering qualified advice and choosing the most optimal solutions for them at every stage of the process. We sell high-quality r…
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Starter House
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Starter House is a specialized real estate agency in Warsaw for migrants and entrepreneurs from CIS and Baltic countries. Individual approach. We quickly and profitably select any type of properties: lease, purchase, sale in Warsaw. With a wide offer base, we will promptly find for you a hou…
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Crowd Real Estate
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The roots of the team behind Crowd Real Estate platform are connected with Sadkowski i Wspólnicy law firm and date back to 2004.Thanks to the practice and experience gained in raising finance for investors and developers, we saw the need to create a new quality in the market - a platform con…
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LEGER INVEST
Poland, Poznań County
Company's year of foundation 2016
Residential property 4
LEGER INVEST offers investments in luxury properties worldwide. Our expertise allows us to offer investment opportunities that include several factors such as price, location, size, design, infrastructure, services and economic outlook
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Varem Estate Sp. z o.o.
Poland, Warsaw
Company's year of foundation 2019
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We are on a mission to make buying and selling homes fast, simple and safe. We offer instant purchase offers, brokerage services and move-in ready city apartments. Our team of experts, backed up with AI technology, ensure efficiency and peace of mind throughout every transaction.
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