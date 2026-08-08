About the agency

Nest Invest Global is an international property investment consultancy specialising in carefully selected new-build and off-plan property opportunities in emerging and high-growth international markets.

We work directly with established property developers and project owners to identify investment opportunities with strong potential for capital growth, rental income and lifestyle appeal.

Our focus is on markets where we believe investors can access attractive opportunities at an earlier stage of development, including Indonesia, Zanzibar, Brazil, Georgia, the Dominican Republic, Panama and other emerging international destinations.

Unlike a traditional property portal, we take a research-led approach to property selection. We assess developments, developers, locations, investment structures, projected rental performance and potential risks before presenting opportunities to our clients.

We also work with international property agents, brokers and professional referral partners, providing access to selected overseas developments and attractive partner commission structures.

Our objective is simple: to make international property investment more transparent, accessible and professionally managed for investors.