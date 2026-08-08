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Nest Invest Global

United Kingdom, Greater London
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2011
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
www.nestinvest.global
Working time
Closed now
We are on social networks
About the agency

Nest Invest Global is an international property investment consultancy specialising in carefully selected new-build and off-plan property opportunities in emerging and high-growth international markets.

We work directly with established property developers and project owners to identify investment opportunities with strong potential for capital growth, rental income and lifestyle appeal.

Our focus is on markets where we believe investors can access attractive opportunities at an earlier stage of development, including Indonesia, Zanzibar, Brazil, Georgia, the Dominican Republic, Panama and other emerging international destinations.

Unlike a traditional property portal, we take a research-led approach to property selection. We assess developments, developers, locations, investment structures, projected rental performance and potential risks before presenting opportunities to our clients.

We also work with international property agents, brokers and professional referral partners, providing access to selected overseas developments and attractive partner commission structures.

Our objective is simple: to make international property investment more transparent, accessible and professionally managed for investors.

Services
  • International Property Investment
  • Off-Plan Property Sales
  • New-Build Property Sales
  • Investment Villas & Apartments
  • Branded Residences & Hotel-Managed Properties
  • High-Yield Vacation Rental Properties
  • Property Investment Due Diligence
  • Developer & Development Assessment
  • Investment Opportunity Analysis
  • International Property Portfolio Building
  • Developer Finance & Flexible Payment Structures
  • Guaranteed Rental Income Opportunities
  • International Property Investment Consultancy
  • Property Investment for Overseas Buyers
  • International Agent & Broker Partnerships
  • Property Referral & Co-Brokerage Opportunities

Media content

Is Dominican Republic a good investment for property?
Our agents in United Kingdom
Liam Burke
Liam Burke
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