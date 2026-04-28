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Nadezhnyy vybor

Russia, Russia
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2012
On the platform
On the platform
4 years 6 months
Languages
Languages
Русский
Website
Website
nv-tmn.ru/o-kompanii/
About the agency

We provide our clients with a wide range of real estate services:

sale, purchase of apartments in the secondary market, sale of apartments in new buildings of Tyumen from reliable developers, sale of cottages, houses, land plots in Tyumen and suburbs, commercial facilities, etc.

A distinctive feature of our company is the rich experience of employees in the real estate market of Tyumen (since 1997), their high professionalism, individual approach to each client. At the same time, there is a constant process of training and improvement of our specialists. Cooperation with us guarantees you reliability and security in real estate transactions. It is no coincidence that our campaign is called “Reliable Choice”. We will be happy to help you make the right choice in real estate!

Services

Services provided to clients

  • Purchase, sale, exchange of apartments, equity participation in housing construction.
  • Purchase, sale of land, private houses.
  • By power of attorney from the right holder: collection of documents necessary for state registration of rights to real estate and transactions with it.
  • Preparation of contracts for the sale of real estate.
  • Assistance in purchasing housing under mortgage programs, including those under construction.

With respect, the real estate agency "Reliable Choice"

My partners
1 agency
Our agents in Russia
Aleksandr Barmin
Aleksandr Barmin
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