Nadezhnyy vybor

About the agency

We provide our clients with a wide range of real estate services:

sale, purchase of apartments in the secondary market, sale of apartments in new buildings of Tyumen from reliable developers, sale of cottages, houses, land plots in Tyumen and suburbs, commercial facilities, etc.

A distinctive feature of our company is the rich experience of employees in the real estate market of Tyumen (since 1997), their high professionalism, individual approach to each client. At the same time, there is a constant process of training and improvement of our specialists. Cooperation with us guarantees you reliability and security in real estate transactions. It is no coincidence that our campaign is called “Reliable Choice”. We will be happy to help you make the right choice in real estate!