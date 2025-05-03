  1. Realting.com
GHA Proje

Russia, Moscow
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
2 years 3 months
Languages
English, Русский
Website
istanbulprojects.com/
About the agency

GHA Proje – a company with headquarters in Istanbul, which specializes in several areas: selling facilities in Turkey, selecting real estate in other countries, obtaining a second citizenship or residence permit through official state investment programs, as well as the TAG1 turnkey Development Project Office «. We strive for human development in a world without borders

Services

Our company provides services such as investment advice, real estate, residence permit and citizenship. In this context, it has a diverse perspective and a dominant marketing force in the global market and carries out a very important national mission in the process of attracting qualified investors to Turkey.

We analyze all properties for you, including commercial real estate, analyze your expectations and dreams in detail with our real estate experience.

We also advise our clients who want to invest in our wide range of properties. Together with our team of experts, we make every effort to implement the purchase and sale transactions of our clients who want to invest.

We promise to be there for you from start to finish and we want you to trust our range to meet all your needs. We offer much more than a real estate company. Ready for all your investment deals and waiting for you.

You can visit carefully selected projects with our specialists, and thus you can experience a more comfortable investment.

We understand that legal processes are frightening and stressful. We make it easy for you too! We provide our own legal advice in all processes, especially in matters of Turkish citizenship and residence permit, with our legal experts.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 15:28
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
