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Luxury Estate Turkey

Turkey, Kestel
;
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2015
On the platform
On the platform
1 year 5 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Website
Website
luxuryestateturkey.com/
Working time
Closed now
We are on social networks
About the agency

We see change as opportunity, not a threat and start with the belief that there is a better way.

Luxury Estate Turkey was established in Alanya in 2015 to start sales activities. Firstly We have signed successful works with our experienced team in and around Alanya, keeping customer satisfaction at the forefront. Especially with the international experience we have acquired in a short time, we aim to spread our activities not only to Alanya and its surroundings but also to all of Turkey. We continue to provide our customers with the right product selection before and after-sales consulting services.

Luxury Estate Turkey has the trust that it gives to its customers, meticulous work, and quality service. English German Arabic Russian Kazakh Romanian speaking staff working in our office, we serve all our customers who want to invest in Turkey and who want to live regularly. Inspection tour, opening a bank account, obtaining a tax number, insurance, Land Services, receiving a bank loan, the session receiving a permit obtaining citizenship, received help on choosing the property and the furniture we serve.

As a company, our goal is to create a safe brand in the sector with the experience we have gained and to ensure customer satisfaction.

'Your happiness is our success’

Our agents in Turkey
Berkan Aydoğan
Berkan Aydoğan
500 properties
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