LAZUDI

Thailand, Bangkok
;
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
English
lazudi.com
About the agency

Buy, sell or rent with Lazudi, Thailand's top real estate broker. Explore and connect with local experts to find, sell or manage your next property.

Services

Buy, sell or rent a home in Thailand.

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 14:40
(UTC+7:00, Asia/Bangkok)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Thailand
Pavel Shtykov
Pavel Shtykov
