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Keller Williams Fores

Küçükbakkalköy Mah. Küçük Setli Sok. Denge Panorama, No:5-9, Kat:2, Ataşehir / İstanbul
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English
Our agents in Turkey
Sedat Gündüz
Sedat Gündüz
1 property
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