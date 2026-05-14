Keller Williams Fores

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Right Home is a leading company specializing in real estate consultancy and brokerage.
We help buyers to buy and sellers to sell.
We provide luxury apartments, smart homes, elegantly designed offices, modern constructions and all consultancy services.
Our head office located in Istanbul, …
PARK ESTATE Agency is a part of the KOSTA GROUP companies that has been working in the real estate market in Turkey for more than 5 years being one of the leading agencies in Mahmutlar.
Our specialists are a team of professionals who are always ready to provide advice on renting, selling,…
Inhouse Global is a real estate consulting company whose professional team of experts provides foreigners with various real estate investment services. The experts give a comprehensive support throughout the whole process of a transaction. Our team is multilingual: we speak Turkish, English,…
We are trusted by thousands of people.
-Free registration. No hidden commission
We will guide you by the hand through the entire transaction from start to finish, where there is no place for difficulties, mistakes and losses.
-Free evaluation. Market value
You can easily evaluate the…
The company was founded in 2004 and since that moment successfully operating in the Turkish Real Estate market. To become more affluent and effective in the construction and real estate sphere, home.com.tr started to cooperate with partner company Ozdence construction in 2009. We are a compa…