INVEST 1 GROUP

EstateAll Agency in numbers: EstateAll real estate agency has been successfully operating in the Albanian housing market since 2016. It is a part of Bond Investment Group Corporation. Vitali Bondarik, the head of the corporation, a businessman and philanthropist from Belarus, moved from Belarus to Albania, choosing Vlora resort city as the place of residence. The EstateAll agency occupies a modern 90 square meters office, located in the center of Vlora, near the city port, at the beginning of Lungo Mare promenade. The company sells and rents residential and commercial real estate, land, attracts investors from Europe, Canada, America, works with investment projects throughout Albania. The immigration department of Albania Consulting provides legal support for foreigners in Albania. The agency's Rent in Albania department manages and rents property. The company's registration number in the Vlora tax registry is L77204215C. The company provides employment, works in partnership with other agencies and developers in Albania and abroad. The agency employs qualified international lawyers, economists, marketing and SMM and IT specialists. They undergo the author's training program in real estate and brokerage "Agent EstateAll". EstateAll employees speak English, Albanian, Polish, Greek, Italian, Ukrainian, Russian and other foreign languages.

On the account of the company: - 200+ satisfied real estate buyers; - 57 apartments sold online, under a special program developed by the agency, together with the leading notaries and banks of Vlora; - 15 investment projects with foreign investors in the Albanian economy; - 87 business investors from around the world who have relocated through EstateAll for residence permits in Vlora, Durres and Tirana; - 50 rental apartments in Vlera under management; - we host over 2500 tourists every year; - Community of 300+ Russian and English speaking immigrants in Vlora: with the participation of the company meetings for immigrants and locals in Vlora are organized, corporate guided tours in the country, where licensed guides will acquaint foreigners with the history, culture, traditions and gastronomy of Albania; - Christmas Social Charity Project "Kind Heart" - every year the agency supports orphans and children with disabilities, holds a campaign for children together with the municipality of Vlora and members of Parliament. - 120+ expert articles, interviews and publications about Albania in local and international media; - 70+ interior design projects for apartments and houses. The agency provides construction, renovation and design solutions for homebuyers, and helps fill homes with essential accessories and appliances; - Since 2017, for the first time opened for foreigners the direction "Conscious Investments", held 9 business camps in Vlore for entrepreneurs from different countries of the world; - Since 2019, launched the author franchise - the purpose of which, opening offices in major cities of Albania, employing the local population and attracting investors to the Albanian economy; - from 2020 opened online representative offices "EstateAll Partner" in Poland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus and Turkey; - November 1, 2021 registered the agency's trademark "EstateAll" - registration number 22262 in the Intellectual Property Registry of Albania;

Since 2016, EstateAll offers comprehensive services for real estate buyers and investors planning to relocate and start a business in Albania: - "Online Property Review" - 180 and 360 degree video tour, virtual reality; - "Business and sightseeing tours for investors" - we do not only sell real estate, but also introduce guests of Albania with local culture, traditions, customs and history; - "Online purchase" - the client submits an application for the selection of real estate, we show the object on a video call, legally accompany the transaction, we make out the apartment "turnkey"; - "Quick real estate search" - a unique CRM system, developed by the company, working in conjunction with the modern portal www.estateall.com, allow the client in a matter of minutes to find the object of his request; - Bonus Program "Building Together" - we offer services for the design of buildings and structures, design and architectural supervision, furnishing, filling with home appliances, construction and repair work; - Franchise EstateAll - we offer Albanian and foreign entrepreneurs a simple and convenient way to work with real estate - a proven business model for opening and managing a real estate company with profits and promotion in social networks and media; - "Legal and immigration consulting" - we provide legal support in support and execution of sale and purchase transactions, rental housing, immigration matters, assistance to foreigners in starting a business, visa support, residence permits for real estate investment, business, freelance, students, etc; - "Marketing cross-section of the Albanian market" - at investor's request we make analysis of requested fields for investments, we make business plan, we advertise ready projects in local and foreign media, as well as in social networks; Agency services : - legal support of transactions, - notarial execution of documents; - licensed translations; - taxes and customs duties; - business, investment projects; - marketing and market analysis - banking operations and crediting; - Residence permit, permanent residence permit and citizenship; - building design and construction; - design, furnishing and other services; - tours for investors and buyers of real estate; - organization of business conferences and meetings; - author's tours and gastrotours; - apartment rental - daily and long-term, - transfer, cab, car rental and other services.

The motto of the agency EstateAll: "Do what you love! Sell what you would buy! Appreciate those to whom you sell!"