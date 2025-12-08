  1. Realting.com
Thailand
;
Real estate agency
Less than a month
English, Русский
www.insightestate.com/
About the agency

Insight Estate is an investment-focused real estate agency working exclusively with the Thailand market. 

 

Our team builds 10-year financial models, checks developers, and compares projects across 100+ data points. 

 

Average returns in our client cases start from ~10% per year, with total ROI on selected projects reaching 180-200%. 

 

Our approach is simple: define your strategy, shortlist assets with real growth potential, then guide you through every step - from the first consultation to closing and post-purchase support. Transparent, honest, and free from marketing fluff.

Services

We handle the entire process end-to-end: from the first consultation to managing your property after the purchase.

01. Define your strategy
We clarify your goals, investment horizon, and risk level.

02. Select projects through analytics
We shortlist properties using our system that compares projects across 100+ data points.

03. Run the numbers honestly
We build a 10-year financial model with all expenses and realistic income assumptions — without inflated projections.

04. Show you the properties
We organise site visits in Thailand or run an online tour. We help you secure the best terms from developers — price, instalments, or mortgage options.

05. Guide the transaction
We support you with contracts, reservations, payments, and document checks.

06. Manage your asset
We assist post-purchase: rentals, maintenance, and communication with developers.

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 10:09
(UTC+7:00, Asia/Bangkok)
Monday
09:00 - 21:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 21:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 21:00
Thursday
09:00 - 21:00
Friday
09:00 - 21:00
Saturday
09:00 - 21:00
Sunday
09:00 - 21:00
Our agents abroad
Artem Shuster
Artem Shuster
453 properties
