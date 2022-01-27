Our office «On Petrovka» is located right in the centre of the capital, where our specialists can easily get to a meeting from wherever it takes place. All our employees are highly qualified professionals with solid real estate experience. We are arranging purchase and sale deals and leasing of residential, commercial and suburban properties, including luxury ones. Real estate database of the Real Estate Agency «On Petrovka» is one of the widest in Moscow and its region with properties of all the market segments. We provide professional service of the main and subsidiary transactions related to the real estate properties. If you believe that property transfer is a complicated and exhausting process, you’ll change your mind with us! We will assess the property and help you buy, sell, exchange or rent one at the best price in any Moscow district. Not only we conduct real estate transactions but also pay close attention to the questions of legal support of our clients and legal compliance of all the properties we work with. The REA «On Petrovka» means a contemporary approach to a business organization using the most effective marketing and Internet technologies. Along the way, we are always learning, trying to improve, and we wish this aspiration will serve you too. Buying, selling or renting real estate properties with the REA «On Petrovka» you can be sure in the quality of the service you get. We can make a transaction of any level of difficulty, helping you save your time and money.