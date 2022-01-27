  1. Realting.com
ул. Тверская, д. 22 А , офис 41, 125009 Москва, Россия
Real estate agency
Русский
indom-estate.ru
Company description

Foreign real estate agency INDOM is a company that employs professionals with extensive experience in foreign real estate.
Here is the housing for sale that we offer:

apartments
townhouses
executive style homes
villas
land plots
lands/islands
hotels cafes/restaurants
revenue houses
manufacturing/office/retail premises
various investment projects
business

We know what you should buy and where you should buy it, but when do you want to buy it is up to you!
We share our knowledge and experience with each client of our company.
 

Services

- search, selection and sale of residential and commercial real estate (off-plan, under construction, ready-made, secondary housing);
- search, selection and sale of investment projects and businesses;
- assistance in choosing a construction company for the construction of a building (house, commercial premises) according to the client's own project;
- consultations on the selection and purchase of real estate abroad: the purchase procedure, the tax system, the possibility of obtaining financing from banks, ways of managing real estate, including real estate for the purpose of making a profit;
- comparative analysis when choosing a country and an object for the purpose of the most profitable investment.
legal support at all stages of the transaction;
- consultations on immigration issues and a residence permit;
- organization of business tours in order to view and sel ect a region, object and get advice fr om specialists in the chosen country

Our agents in Russia
Elena Utyumova
Elena Utyumova
1 102 properties
