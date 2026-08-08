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Roth&Schild

Austria, Vienna
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
1992
On the platform
On the platform
5 years 10 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Working time
Closed now
About the agency

ROTH & SCHILD Is an international real estate agency and investment and construction company with a 30-year history. Our company deals with the whole spectrum of real estate transactions: buying and selling residential real estate (apartments, apartments, rooms, houses), renting residential real estate, selling land plots, buying and selling commercial real estate (offices, warehouses, industrial premises, sale of a ready-made business), lease of commercial real estate in the following countries: Austria, Spain, Germany, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, Hungary, France, Czech Republic, Slovakia. The list of countries is constantly growing. We will help you find and buy real estate for you anywhere in Europe on the most favorable terms.

Our goal is the well-being of our clients.

Our agents in Austria
Yuliya Krasnova
Yuliya Krasnova
2 properties
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