  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Gurses Invest

Gurses Invest

Turkey, Alanya
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
1 month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Website
Website
gursesinvest.com/
Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 14:12
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Istanbul)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
09:00 - 18:00
Sunday
Day off
My partners
1 agency
Our agents in Turkey
Oksana Kintop
Oksana Kintop
10 properties
Agencies nearby
INN TEAM REAL ESTATE AND CONSULTANCY LIMITED COMPANY
Turkey, Marmara Region
New buildings 1
Keller Williams is an international real estate franchise company with more than 180,000 real estate agents, operating in 1000 offices across the globe. Founded in 1983 by Gary Keller and Joe Williams with the mission to build careers worth having, businesses worth owning and lives worth liv…
Leave a request
ÖVENÇOĞLU GROUP
Turkey, Kestel
Company's year of foundation 2015
Residential property 46
Övençoğlu Group has been operating globally in the real estate and construction sectors for over 10 years, establishing itself as a brand synonymous with trust and quality. Thanks to our extensive international network and strong marketing power, we offer our clients the best properties at t…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Park estate
Turkey, Yaylalı
Residential property 183 Сommercial property 1
PARK ESTATE Agency is a part of the KOSTA GROUP companies that has been working in the real estate market in Turkey for more than 5 years being one of the leading agencies in Mahmutlar. Our specialists are a team of professionals who are always ready to provide advice on renting, selling,…
Leave a request
Right Home real estate consultancy
Turkey, Marmara Region
Company's year of foundation 2012
Residential property 47
Right Home is a leading company specializing in real estate consultancy and brokerage. We help buyers to buy and sellers to sell. We provide luxury apartments, smart homes, elegantly designed offices, modern constructions and all consultancy services. Our head office located in Istanbul, …
Leave a request
Gold Mark Estate
Turkey, Silifke
Residential property 368 Сommercial property 1 Lands 19
Our Company is one of the most dynamic companies of the Cyprus Real Estate Market and has a structure that exceeds the borders of the TRNC with its experience in the Real Estate Sector, serving many areas. Goldman Estates Ltd. was founded in September 2015 by Erman Esentuna, Osman Oran and D…
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go