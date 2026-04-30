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GET Real Estate

Albania, Bashkia Durres
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2023
On the platform
On the platform
3 months
Languages
Languages
English, Italiano
Website
Website
www.get.al
Working time
Open now
About the agency

We are a professional real estate agency specializing in the sale and rental of properties in Durres, Albania, mainly in coastal areas. We offer full service to international clients, assisting them in every step of the process – from selecting the right property, negotiating, verifying documentation, to the safe completion of the transaction. Our goal is to provide transparency, security and a stress-free experience for every client.

Services

We offer a full range of real estate services for local and international clients:

  • Professional consultation for buying, selling, and renting properties
  • Personalized property selection based on client needs
  • Organization of property viewings and detailed presentations
  • Price negotiation to secure the best deal
  • Legal verification and documentation assistance
  • Full support throughout the entire transaction process
  • Assistance for foreign clients with procedures and paperwork
  • Investment consulting and short-term rental guidance (Airbnb/Booking)
Our agents in Albania
GET Real Estate
GET Real Estate
18 properties
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