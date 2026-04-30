GET Real Estate

We are a professional real estate agency specializing in the sale and rental of properties in Durres, Albania, mainly in coastal areas. We offer full service to international clients, assisting them in every step of the process – from selecting the right property, negotiating, verifying documentation, to the safe completion of the transaction. Our goal is to provide transparency, security and a stress-free experience for every client.
We offer a full range of real estate services for local and international clients: