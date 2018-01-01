First Realty
Montenegro, Aleksandrova obala, 33 Zelenika, Herceg Novi
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2015
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Website
Company description
"First Realty is a company founded in May 2015. Our office is located in Kotor, Montenegro. Our company is a reliable real estate agency specialising in the sale and management of luxury properties. If you are looking to buy a flat, house or villa in Montenegro, our experts can help you find unique properties throughout the country. Contact any specialist on the telephone number given or email us for assistance.
Services
First Realty is a leader in real estate sales in Montenegro. We provide a full range of professional services to sellers, buyers and tenants, commercial property owners and investors. Services include consultancy and services for property sales and rentals, property management and efficient investment management.
Apartments
Houses
Commercial properties
Lands
Our agents in Montenegro
