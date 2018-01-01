  1. Realting.com
Montenegro, Aleksandrova obala, 33 Zelenika, Herceg Novi
First Realty
Real estate agency
2015
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1realty.me
"First Realty is a company founded in May 2015. Our office is located in Kotor, Montenegro. Our company is a reliable real estate agency specialising in the sale and management of luxury properties. If you are looking to buy a flat, house or villa in Montenegro, our experts can help you find unique properties throughout the country. Contact any specialist on the telephone number given or email us for assistance.

First Realty is a leader in real estate sales in Montenegro. We provide a full range of professional services to sellers, buyers and tenants, commercial property owners and investors. Services include consultancy and services for property sales and rentals, property management and efficient investment management.

Alina Lialina
Alina Lialina
136 properties
Maksim Elagin
Maksim Elagin
74 properties
