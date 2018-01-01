Estate Barcelona Premium
ESTATE BARCELONA is a licensed Spanish agency that has been selling property in Spain since 2002. The company specializes on the investment projects, as well as the sale of properties located in Barcelona and on the immediate shores of the Mediterranean Sea.
Since 2004 is a full member of the College of Professional Realtors of Spain (API), ESTATE BARCELONA has one of the largest actual databases of real estate directly from owners and developers.
Since 2013, the agency has a network of its own offices on various coasts of Spain. The employees work with customers speaking Spanish, English, French, German, Chinese and Russian. In 2018, according to the result of prestigious International Homes Overseas Russian Awards, ESTATE BARCELONA was recognized as the best Spanish real estate agency focused on the needs of Russian buyers.
- Registration of transactions with commercial and residential real estate;
- Investments in development and reconstruction;
- Selection of objects according to search parameters from all existing sources (open and closed databases, as well as the Catalonia API database);
- Registration of residence permit;
- Attraction of mortgage lending;
- After-sales service and property management;
- Help with adaptation in Spain.