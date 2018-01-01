  1. Realting.com
Estate Barcelona Premium

Spain, Calle Puigsacalm, num. 2, 17300, Girona, Blanes, Spain (Испания)
Estate Barcelona Premium
Real estate agency
2006
English, Русский, Español
estate-barcelona.com
Company description

ESTATE BARCELONA is a licensed Spanish agency that has been selling property in Spain since 2002. The company specializes on the investment projects, as well as the sale of properties located in Barcelona and on the immediate shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

Since 2004 is a full member of the College of Professional Realtors of Spain (API), ESTATE BARCELONA has one of the largest actual databases of real estate directly from owners and developers.

Since 2013, the agency has a network of its own offices on various coasts of Spain. The employees work with customers speaking Spanish, English, French, German, Chinese and Russian. In 2018, according to the result of prestigious International Homes Overseas Russian Awards, ESTATE BARCELONA was recognized as the best Spanish real estate agency focused on the needs of Russian buyers.

Services
  • Registration of transactions with commercial and residential real estate;
  • Investments in development and reconstruction;
  • Selection of objects according to search parameters from all existing sources (open and closed databases, as well as the Catalonia API database);
  • Registration of residence permit;
  • Attraction of mortgage lending;
  • After-sales service and property management;
  • Help with adaptation in Spain.
Our agents in Spain
Andrey Karachun
Andrey Karachun
Polina Ishchenko
Polina Ishchenko
1 933 properties
Agencies nearby
J. Morató
13 properties

J.MORATO, Real Estate Agency, a leading company in the Real Estate Sector, is a family company that from the first moment wants to stay within that area of ​​familiarity with all its clients. Today we can guarantee you that after almost 50 years of work and having carried out more than 3,000 real estate transactions, the same objectives have been met and continue to be met.

Calipso Real Estate
One of the main activities of our company is the sale of real estate in Spain. It will be easy with us to buy an apartment or bungalow, house or villa in Spain. Buying an apartment or a villa in Spain is a great opportunity to secure yourself a secure future. Our company will help you buy both a small apartment and a large house in Spain.
Best Properties Marbella
216 properties

BEST VILLAS, APARTMENTS AND DEVELOPMENTS IN THE COSTA DEL SOL

We are BEST, a real estate company located in the Orange Square of Marbella, near the Town Hall, in the heart of the exclusive residential and holiday resort of Marbella, the capital of the world famous Costa del Sol

We specialize in selecting the BEST PROPERTIES available in this area washed by the Mediterranean Sea, directly from developers, owners and cooperating exclusive agencies. Properties that can be purchased with confidence for being a great investment, either for rental or to enjoy life under the sun in this famous luxury destination.

We strive to achieve a high level of customer satisfaction by acting as a buyer's agent, and making sure that the entire sales process can be carried out in a warm, personalized manner, even remotely. 

We work with high efficiency by providing all relevant information about location, amenities, building features and certificates, high resolution images, floor plans, walk-through videos and remote video calls from the location of the apartments or villas of your interest.

Once the properties of your dreams are selected with our help, we negotiate the best terms for you and participate in the entire buying process. We provide legal advice through our team of experienced real estate attorneys who can work with your own attorneys to design a satisfactory deal.

When a property is purchased through us, we offer reimbursement of travel and accommodation costs spent to make the viewings and signature of the deal, up to a certain pre-determined limit. 

We offer this reimbursement after the signature at the Notary of the final completion of the deal. 

We work in cooperation with worldwide real estate agencies to find the most suitable properties for their clients according to their specifications. If you are an agency, do not hesitate to contact us. We will work hand in hand to satisfy your clients.

We speak, English, French, Russian, Swedish and Spanish.

Planeta Spain

Planeta Spain is a forward-looking real estate company which helps you find any residential or commercial real estate to your liking. We will help you choose your future home, introduce you to all the surrounding areas and attractions. You will also receive full information about the selected object and its design. Planeta Spain offers real estate directly from the developer without any intermediaries, on the most favourable terms with flexible payment system and instalment payments. Our specialists will provide legal assistance and full support of the transaction at all stages, and help you get a loan.

EspanaTour
1 083 properties

The story of our company goes further than 26 years back. At that time the founder and CEO of the agency, Alexander Dashevskij, opened up his first real estate agency. In a few years, it became the biggest real estate network of the region.

Our philosophy is really quite simple: the higher the level of services — the more successful business.

We combine best real estate practices with the latest IT advances. It allows us to implement our competitive advantages, daily expand our client base and establish the trust-based relations with our partners.

We follow business ethics principles strictly and unconditionally in our work.

Get in touch with us and you’ll never regret choosing our company — Espana Tour!

