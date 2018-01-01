Company description

EMF hospitality was found in 2019 by people who want to feel at home in other cities and seek that comfort and convenience. Our company, which has apartments in the most popular cities of Turkey, combines luxury, comfort and warmth. We are honored to host you in our various homes in Istanbul, Antalya and Bodrum, do not forget that our home is your home! EMF hospitality is dedicated to provide the highest quality service to its customers and to ensure their satisfaction. Our values are based on quality, service and local expertise. Our hosts will personally welcome you at the check-in’s and checkout’s and they will be just a phone call away in case of the slightest need. We, as EMF, have thought of every small detail for you, as we know from our own experience how annoying it is to have to carry items like towels, linens and utensils. All you have to do for your stay at an EMF rental is to enter the house and enjoy your trip because our team will have provided you with clean towels, linens, kitchen utensils and basically any other thing you may need during your stay. Sometimes when we go on a trip, we may just want to relax and rest our head. For this reason, we may not want to deal with house cleaning, or to drive on new roads we have not yet discovered. Therefore, EMF Hospitality offers transport and daily cleaning services upon request for those who may need it.